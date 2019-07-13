How could Manchester United line up for their friendly against Perth Glory?

Manchester United are back in action today, July 13, 2019, after a two-month break. During this time, they added Aaron Wan Bissaka and Daniel James to their squad, with both the stars expected to make their debut in today’s match. But how will the Red Devils look from the start in their friendly against Perth Glory?

The Red Devils will be back on the pitch later today after a two-month hiatus. They finished last season on a disappointing note after being beaten by an already relegated Cardiff City on their own turf. As a result, the Old Trafford outfit finished sixth yet again, missing out on a UEFA Champions League place.

Nevertheless, the past is forgotten and the new season starts today. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is taking charge of his first full campaign for the club and has brought in two new players. Daniel James was the first to sign for Swansea in a surprising move. Sometime later, Aaron Wan-Bissaka was brought in for a huge transfer fee after an impressive breakthrough campaign.

With those two new players in the squad, as well as an assortment of academy products to choose from, here’s how Manchester United could line up for their friendly against Perth Glory.

Manchester United XI: Joel Pereira; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw; James Garner, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba; Tahith Chong, Mason Greenwood, Daniel James.

Solskjaer is set to field a young side for the first pre-season match against Perth. And that means that the Red Devils could see in action both Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James from the start. Furthermore, Axel Tuanzebe will likely start for the Red Devils, having just signed a contract extension with the club. Meanwhile, youngsters James Garner and Tahith Chong are expected to be given some playing time after impressing last season for the youth side.

However, Manchester United have taken a big squad with them to Australia. Therefore, it is unlikely that the same starting XI persists till the second period. The English side are likely to field a completely different side for the latter half, with Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Chris Smalling, Angel Gomez, Sergio Romero, and many other first-team players taking their place.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils will continue in Australia following their match against Perth Glory. They are scheduled to face Leeds United at the Optus Stadium on July 17, 2019.

You can follow via our live blog on foxsportsasia.com.