Club friendly: Manchester United vs Perth Glory – live stream, updates, when and where to watch

After a month-long hiatus, club football finally returns! Manchester United begin their pre-season with a match against Perth Glory today, July 13. Here’s how and when you can follow the proceedings.

The Red Devils are back in action for the first time since the last day of the 2018/19 Premier League season. A two-month long gap has seen the English outfit add Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to their ranks, with both the youngsters expected to feature in their friendly against Perth.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has his full squad with him in Australia, with wantaway stars Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku also making their way down under. They too are expected to play some part in the practice match.

When to watch Manchester United vs Perth Glory

The pre-season friendly between Manchester United and Perth Glory will be played on July 13, 2019, at the Optus Stadium. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM SGT (4:30 PM IST).

Where to watch Manchester United vs Perth Glory

The match will be broadcasted live on the Red Devils’ own network – MUTV. Although viewers will need to have a membership of the network to watch the match Live.

The membership itself starts from $2.99 to $10.99.

You can also follow the match via the LIVE Blog of foxsportsasia.com.