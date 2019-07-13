Lionel Messi beats Ed Sheeran in highest-paid celebrities’ list, Cristiano Ronaldo not in top five

The Forbes magazine recently released the list of the world’s highest-paid celebrities and Lionel Messi finished fourth, also to become the world’s highest-earning athlete. Cristiano Ronaldo who finished sixth, has been named the world’s second-best athlete in terms of earnings.

Over the past twelve months, Messi took home a whopping £101million in pre-tax earnings, ranking him fourth overall behind Taylor Swift (£148million), Kylie Jenner (£136million) and Kanye West (£120milllion). The Barcelona star earns an annual salary of £64million at the Camp Nou and also has a lifetime contract with Adidas, earns him around £9.5million annually.

The remaining £27.5million comes from the many other endorsement contracts that the Argentine legend has signed over the years.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who finished as the second-best athlete and sixth overall in the list as mentioned above, earned a total of £86.5million in the past twelve months – just behind Ed Sheeran (£87million).

The Portuguese legend earns an annual salary of £51million at Juventus while the remaining £25.5million comes from various endorsements including a lifetime contract with Nike.

The third-best athlete in the list is also a footballer – Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s and Brazil’s Neymar Jr who earned £83.5million in the last year, to finish seventh in the overall list just behind Cristiano Ronaldo. £56million of his earnings comes from his annual salary with PSG and the remaining comes from endorsements.

It is also worth noting that no other footballer featured in the Forbes Top-100 list.

Forbes’ top-10 highest-paid athletes 2019

Lionel Messi (£101m)

Cristiano Ronaldo (£86.5m)

Neymar (£83.5m)

Canelo Alvarez (£75m)

Roger Federer (£74.5m)

Russell Wilson (£71.4m)

Aaron Rogers (£71.2m)

LeBron James (£71m)

Steph Curry (£63.7m)

Kevin Durant (£52.1m)