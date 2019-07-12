Barcelona’s spending crosses 1 Billion for last five years following Griezmann deal

Barcelona have spent big in order to counter rivals Real Madrid’s transfer exploits. The Blaugrana have spent a whopping €120 Million to bring in Antoine Griezmann, taking their summer total beyond the €200 Million mark. Furthermore, they are now the biggest spenders in the past five years, having spent €1 Billion!

Barcelona confirmed the signing of Frenchman Antoine Griezmann for a reported fee of €120 Million today, July 12. As a result, their total spend for the summer of 2019 crossed the €200 Million mark, with Frenkie de Jong and Neto joining earlier.

Furthermore, the Blaugrana have now spent a whopping €1 Billion in the last five years (via VI). During this time, they have spent more than €100 million on three players – Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and now, Antoine Griezmann. Other players such as Frenkie de Jong, Arthur, and Clement Llenglet have also joined for big fees.

Meanwhile, they are joined on the list by Premier League trio of Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea. While the Citizens have spent a whopping €996 Million on transfers in the last five years, the Red Devils have parted ways with €890 Million in the same period. Chelsea aren’t far behind with €875 spent on new players.

Juventus complete the top five with a spending of €868 Million. While Atletico Madrid have spent more than rivals Real Madrid during the same time.