FIFA Women’s rankings: Vietnam become highest ranked ASEAN team, Thailand fall after poor World Cup show

Thailand Women’s Football Team achieved a magnificent feat when they qualified for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. However, they were drawn in a tough group alongside holder USA and were knocked out without a win. That has reflected in the FIFA Women’s Rankings as well.

Thailand have fallen by five places in the latest batch of FIFA Women’s Rankings. The Southeast Asian side was thoroughly beaten in France by their group opponents, which included a thirteen-nil thrashing at the hands of the United States of America.

As a result, they have fallen in the latest world rankings, taking them below ASEAN rivals Vietnam. That, in turn, means that Vietnam are now the highest ranked side from Southeast Asia in Women’s Football. They join the Men’s team, which occupies a similar position in their rankings table.

Elsewhere, DPR Korea broke into the top ten in the FIFA Women’s Ranking and became the highest ranked side from Asia. Japan, China, and Korea Republic, meanwhile, featured in the top 20.

Unsurprisingly, USA continued their reign as the highest ranked Women’s team in the world; solidifying their position even more after lifting the World Cup. The European quartet of Germany, Netherlands, France, and England completed the top five.