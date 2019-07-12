England Under-21 midfielder Kieran Dowell has joined Derby County on a season-long loan from Everton to become Phillip Cocu’s first signing.
Dowell has moved to Pride Park on a season-long loan deal.
The 21-year-old also played in the Championship last season, helping Sheffield United to gain promotion to the Premier League.
“He is an exciting young player with a lot of potential, and I am looking forward to working with him,” Cocu told Derby’s official website.
Dowell’s arrival follows Cocu’s appointment of former Brighton and Hove Albion defender Liam Rosenior as first-team coach.
Ex-Netherlands and Barcelona midfielder Cocu was brought in by Derby when Frank Lampard took the reins with former club Chelsea after a solitary season in charge of the Rams.
Welcome to Derby County, @KieranDowell1! #WelcomeKieran
— Derby County (@dcfcofficial) July 11, 2019