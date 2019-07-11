Latest betting odds reveal Lionel Messi not favourite to win Ballon d’Or 2019; Cristiano Ronaldo chances very slim

The Ballon d’Or 2019 award is throwing up some interesting scenarios, and it appears that neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi could end up winning again.

According to the latest betting odds, as revealed by Betaland Bookmakers, it isn’t Ronaldo or Messi on top of the charts, but Virgil van Dijk who leads the way.

The Dutchman is favoured at 1.90 with odds of winning, while Lionel Messi can only manage second place with odds at 2.75.

Mohamed Salah finds himself in third spot with odds of 6.50, while the mercurial Cristiano Ronaldo has odds of 7.00.

It is interesting to see what happens here, because Messi had a rather disastrous end to his Copa America hopes and dreams with Argentina, after they bowed out in the semi finals and the little master got red carded in the third place match.

At the other end, Mohamed Salah suffered on International duty as well, with Egypt being knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations in the second round against South Africa.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, won the UEFA Nations League with Portugal, while Virgil van Dijk was runners-up with the Netherlands.

It can be understood why van Dijk would be in the lead however, with a stellar performance in central defence, as well as the UEFA Champions League (UCL) to his name.