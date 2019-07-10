Football |

Manchester United supporters turn on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after he says they’re ‘not the best fans’

Manchester United are in a transition phase. New manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is working to bring back the glory days at Old Trafford, while the fans are voicing their opinions about the mismanagement of the club. In such an environment, Solskjaer managed to stir the pot even more with his controversial comments.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer invited the wrath of fans with his comments in a press conference. The Norwegian, while answering a question regarding the recent fan uproar claimed that the “loudest fans are probably not the greatest fans.”

Samuel Luckhurst of Manchester Evening News shared Solskjaer’s quotes on social media and was instantly bombarded with lots of angry fan messages. Here are some of the reactions:

Meanwhile, Manchester United are currently undergoing their pre-season training. They are scheduled to return to action later this month against Perth Glory. The Red Devils will then face Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Kristiansund, before returning to England.

The Old Trafford outfit will begin their Premier League 2019/20 campaign on August 11 against Chelsea.

Comments