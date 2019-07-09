Lionel Messi offering free food to the homeless via his restaurant in Argentina

Lionel Messi may have been in the news for all the wrong reasons following his recent rant on the red card he received at the Copa America, but he is certainly doing his bit for society.

A cold wave has struck Argentina, his home country, and as a result, the homeless are suffering the most. To ensure that even the poor have their fill, Messi’s restaurant is serving hot meals to the needy.

VIP, a restaurant in Rosario, Argentina, is owned by Lionel Messi and his family, has been offering to those in need for the past few days.

“We’ve also been giving out coffee, soft drinks and even some wine to some,” said the restaurant manager Ariel Almada, per Marca.

“Many people came and were very respectful.

“We’re going to keep this up for 15 days, every night between 19:00 and 21:00.”

Messi has been known to do what he can for the have-nots, though he continues to be criticised for his blatant hitting out at the referee for Argentina’s match against Chile at the Copa America 2019.

Messi was sent off for clashing with Gary Medel even though replays showed that the Barcelona superstar had done nothing at all during the altercation with Medel.