Rodriguez returns to Burnley on two-year deal

After seven years away, Jay Rodriguez has completed a Turf Moor homecoming with Sean Dyche’s Burnley.

Jay Rodriguez has left West Brom and returned to hometown club Burnley in a deal reportedly rising to £10million.

The one-time England international heads back to Lancashire on a two-year deal, with an option of an additional 12 months.

Burnley reportedly parted with £5million to activate his release clause and will pay the second half of the fee in 2020.

Rodriguez, 29, scored 41 goals in 129 appearances during his first spell at Turf Moor before moving to Southampton in 2012.

He switched to West Brom in 2017 and hit 22 league goals last season as the Baggies lost out in the Championship play-offs to Aston Villa.

The striker joined up with Sean Dyche’s squad, including fellow new signing Erik Pieters, in Portugal on Monday.