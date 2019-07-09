Former Barcelona man Dani Alves names the player who is just like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Dani Alves was part of the Brazil team that won the Copa America 2019 and weighed in on the absent Neymar after the tournament, comparing him with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Alves became the first man to 40 major trophies after collecting the Copa America with Tite’s side, their first Copa victory since 2007. One of the commonly touted themes following their victory was that the absence of Neymar actually made Brazil a stronger collective.

Shooting down that notion, Dani Alves leapt to the defence of his former PSG teammate – who seems to be on the cusp of a Barcelona return.

“If a team has Messi, it must play for [Lionel] Messi, as it is with [Cristiano] Ronaldo.

“And Neymar is no different, he’s on another level and, the more the team dedicates itself to him, he’ll continue to give an answer on the pitch.

“I don’t think these kind of players do things that are not for the sake of the team,” he told SporTV’s ‘Bem Amigos’.

The decorated right back then went on to detail his thought process when he was playing alongside Lionel Messi and stated that the same rules applied when playing alongside Neymar as well.

“I realized this when I played with Messi: if he’s on my side, why should I do other than trying to get the ball to him?

I know how decisive he can be, he must have the ball. And Neymar is that kind of player,” he explained.

(Quotes R/T Goal)