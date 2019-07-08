Women’s World Cup 2019 winner Alex Morgan picked between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

When will we ever reach a proper conclusion on the Lionel Messi-versus-Cristiano Ronaldo debate? The talks which began well over a decade are still going on in full swing and we are likely to hear more about it for years to come.

Meanwhile, 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup winner and United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) star Alex Morgan has apparently added her own insight into the debate, after it got revealed that she chose Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo four years ago.

The video that was shared via Twitter by ESPN FC in 2015, shows Morgan sharing her opinion on Messi-vs-Ronaldo. You can watch the video right here:

“I would have to say, Messi,” Morgan can be heard saying.

“He’s just so much better… He’s a level higher than any other player I watch. He’s a really exciting player to watch,” she explained.

It is also worth noting that Alex Morgan is a Barcelona fan which could be why she picked the Argentine legend over Cristiano Ronaldo who is a former Real Madrid star – in fact, Ronaldo was still at Los Blancos when the video (dated 2015) was actually recorded.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old star lifted the 2019 FIFA World Cup with USWNT on Sunday, 7th July, after they defeated the Netherlands 2-0 in the final. Skipper Megan Rapinoe (61′ P) and Rose Lavelle (69) scored the goals that helped USA lift their fourth World Cup title in history.

Quotes via GiveMeSport.