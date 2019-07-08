Zlatan Ibrahimovic announces his favourite XI of all time; Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi not present

Zlatan Ibrahimovic edged one step closer to footballing immortality after he named his favourite XI in football. Needless to say, names like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were missing.

However one name in particular shone through. In fact, it was the only name that caught the attention as – in inimitable Zlatan style – the LA Galaxy forward had named himself in all XI positions on his Facebook post.

On top of that, he also teased that he would be the coach of the team too.

My favourite team of all time. I only have to decide the coach. Maybe will be Zlatan Posted by Zlatan Ibrahimović on Sunday, 7 July 2019

Ibrahimovic is having a stellar season at LA Galaxy in the MLS, having scored 13 goals in 15 games so far. The team currently sit second in the Western Conference, behind a rampant LAFC led by Carlo Vela, the league’s leader in goals and assists.

Ibrahimovic has often referred to himself as the best player in the world, ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi and his cheeky favourite XI selection more than proved the point.

He has played in clubs such as Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, PSG and Manchester United, racking up 438 goals and 170 assists in 725 games.

The 37-year-old moved to the MLS towards the end of the 2017/18 season.

