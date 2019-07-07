WATCH: Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo box, dance, and wrestle together in hilarious advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar are known to be two of the best football players in the world. Both have had incredibly successful careers so far, albeit the Portuguese star has fared better due to a longer career. They have now come together to star in a hilarious advertisement.

Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo have rarely been on the same side of the pitch. The two went up against each other playing for Barcelona and Real Madrid, before heading their own ways. And while there were many instances where Los Blancos could’ve brought in Neymar to feature alongside the Portuguese phenom, it ultimately wasn’t to be.

They have no come together in a hilarious advertisement for MEO. Watch it here:

The duo, starring in the advertisement for MEO, box against each other as per the will of a fan. They then resort to dancing before taking on a new persona for a wrestling match.

Both stars are currently enjoying their off-seasons. While Ronaldo is relaxing in his vacation, Neymar is recovering from his injury. Soon, the two will return to their respective clubs to continue preparations for the season ahead.

However, in the case of Neymar, it is yet to be ascertained as to where the Brazil international will go to exactly. He has been linked with a transfer back to Barcelona this summer but the Blaugrana have shown little intention to make a move for their former player.