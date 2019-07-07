Egypt’s last-16 exit at the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday proved costly for Javier Aguirre and his staff.

Egypt sacked head coach Javier Aguirre following their shock elimination in the round of 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Aguirre’s Egypt were left stunned on Saturday as the AFCON hosts lost 1-0 to South Africa in Cairo, where the Pharaohs failed to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2004.

Afterwards, Egyptian Football Association (EFA) president Hany Abou-Rida announced his resignation and confirmed the departure of the entire technical and administrative staff.

Despite his resignation, Abou-Rida – who also called for members of the board to step down – said he will continue in his position as head of the organising committee of the 2019 AFCON.

أبو ريدة يقيل الجهاز الفني ويتقدم باستقالته أعلن المهندس هاني أبو ريدة استقالته من رئاسة الاتحاد المصري لكرة القدم كما دعا أعضاء مجلس إدارة الاتحاد لتقديم استقالاتهم ، وذلك عقب خروج المنتخب الوطني الأول من دور ال 16 لبطولة الأمم الأفريقية التي تنظمها مصر حاليا .pic.twitter.com/jUfNvdCMfD — Egypt National Football Team (@Pharaohs) July 6, 2019

Egypt appointed Mexican boss Aguirre following their group-stage exit at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Former Japan and Mexico coach Aguirre signed a four-year deal to replace Hector Cuper last year.

“Of course I am responsible,” the 60-year-old reporters post-match on Saturday.

“We are all upset about the early elimination and I bear all the consequences because I chose the players and the formation.”