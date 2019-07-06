Cristiano Ronaldo unveils his new Nike boots ahead of 2019/20 season

The new football season has officially begun. Clubs and players are hard at work to prepare for the upcoming campaign. Cristiano Ronaldo is one of those players and he has revealed his latest Nike boots for the season ahead.

Cristiano Ronaldo has unveiled his latest Nike boots ahead of the upcoming 2019/20 season. The Juventus star uploaded an image of him displaying the shoes on Twitter, before revealing that they will be available to the general public on July 7.

Ronaldo will hope to fare better in the 2019/20 season than he did in the previous one. The Portugal international was average by his standards, scoring twenty-eight times in forty-three matches. Moreover, the ex-Real Madrid star had to let go of the UEFA Champions League, after holding on to it for three straight years.

Nevertheless, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will look to begin from scratch next season with a new manager at the helm. Maurizio Sarri, who switched over from Chelsea, has even devised a plan to get the best out of the Portuguese international, which sees him playing in a slightly different position.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently enjoying his vacation but will soon return to Juventus in order to prepare for the 2019/20 season.