Pogba responds to Ibrahimovic’s bottle cap challenge

Challenged by his former Manchester United team-mate, Paul Pogba responded to Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Paul Pogba responded to Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s challenge in double the style.

LA Galaxy star Ibrahimovic, Pogba’s former Manchester United team-mate, did the bottle cap challenge – the latest viral craze – on Thursday, before offering an invite to the France midfielder.

Pogba – whose agent confirmed on Friday he wanted to leave United amid links to Real Madrid – responded in his own way less than 24 hours later.

The 26-year-old opted to kick the lids off two bottles rather than the usual one.

“@iamzlatanibrahimovic thanks for the #bottlecapchallenge invite!!” Pogba wrote on Instagram alongside a video of him kicking the lids off.

“I’ve just put my pogtouch? If you don’t mind 2bottles challenge now?”