Forest Green Rovers unveil world’s first bamboo kit

Famed for their eco-friendly initiatives, Forest Green Rovers raised the bar by unveiling an animal-inspired kit that is 50 per cent bamboo.

Forest Green Rovers have strengthened their status as the “world’s greenest football club” by launching a striking new kit for the next two seasons that is partly made from bamboo.

The League Two side have prided themselves on a number of eco-friendly initiatives, such as their New Lawn ground being powered by 100 per cent renewable energy, which earned them recognition from the United Nations last year.

And Rovers, owned by green energy magnate Dale Vince, have now stepped things up another level by rolling out a kit made with a 50 per cent mix of bamboo, a world first, they claim.

Inspired by nature, the green and black strip features a zebra-stripe pattern and is said to have been designed to “confuse” opposition players.

Forest Green narrowly missed out on promotion to League One last season as they lost 2-1 to Tranmere Rovers in the play-off semi-finals.