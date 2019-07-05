Martens trains separately ahead of Women’s World Cup final

Netherlands star Lieke Martens, troubled by a foot problem, did a recovery programme in the gym two days before the Women’s World Cup final.

Lieke Martens had a separate recovery programme away from Netherlands’ main training session on Friday as she bids to get fit for the Women’s World Cup final against the United States.

The Barcelona star, who was voted player of the tournament when the Dutch became European champions on home soil two years ago, came off at half-time of the semi-final victory over Sweden on Wednesday due to a lingering foot issue.

Martens injured her toe during the celebrations after her late winner in the last 16 against Japan when team-mate Jill Roord stepped up on it and, despite playing 90 minutes in the quarter-final win over Italy, the 26-year-old said she was in pain from the start of the Sweden game.

When Netherlands trained in front of the media on Friday, Martens was in the gym away from the main group.

Asked on Wednesday whether she was hopeful of facing USA, Martens had said: “As a player you always want to play the biggest game of your career and this is one of the biggest ones I’m going to hopefully play.

“I’m going to do the recovery with the medical staff, I really believe in them, I’m looking forward every single day.”

USA also have concerns over a star forward, Megan Rapinoe having missed the last-four victory over England due to a “slight strain” in her hamstring.

Rapinoe has since trained, though, and she expects to be fit to face the Dutch.