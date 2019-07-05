WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic attempts ‘bottle-cap’ challenge, calls out Manchester United star

The’ bottle cap’ challenge seems to be the latest in the trend of social media trials that come around ever so often. Celebrities such as Jason Statham, Ryan Reynolds, Donnie Yen, and many more have uploaded their own renditions of this challenge. And now, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has followed in their paths.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic came up with his own rendition of the ‘bottle cap’ challenge, attempting it in the LA Galaxy dressing room following their match.

Watch the video here:

The ex-Manchester United star then called out his former teammate Paul Pogba, challenging him to do the same.

Meanwhile, on the pitch, Zlatan Ibrahimovic continued his hot MLS streak by scoring twice against Toronto FC. The Swedish star scored in the seventy-fifth minute, before putting the game beyond Toronto in the eighty-ninth minute.

Courtesy of Ibrahimovic’s brace, LA Galaxy continued in the number two spot in the Western Conference table and within six points of leaders and local rivals LA FC.