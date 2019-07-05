Liverpool star rules himself out of Ballon D’Or 2019 race

Copa America will be a big factor in deciding the 2019 Ballon d’Or. As such, Lionel Messi has seen his chances decrease after exiting the South American competition. And now, one more star has ruled himself out of the running for the award.

Lionel Messi’s exit from Copa America has blown the Ballon d’Or race wide open. The Argentine, who was leading the race after last season, has now slid down, with some Liverpool duo Virgil van Dijk and Alisson gaining an advantage over him.

However, Alisson, in an interview with Marca, ruled himself out of the running for football’s top individual prize, stating that there are other big players up for it.

“I limit myself to doing my work, but for that prize, there are big (players) aspiring, and I’m just a goalkeeper …” he said

The Liverpool star was even quizzed about his positive returns against Lionel Messi. Alisson has already faced the Argentine maestro with AS Roma and Liverpool in the Champions League, as well as, Brazil in Copa America. He has been victorious will all three teams.

He revealed his secret of stopping the five-time Ballon d’Or winner:

“To be able to stop his (shots) is a mixture of preparation and intuition, I always prepare my matches and Messi, too,” the Liverpool star said.

Meanwhile, Alisson will see his chances of winning the coveted award increase if he helps Brazil win the 2019 Copa America. He will then return to Liverpool in order to prepare for the new Premier League season, which will begin on August 9.