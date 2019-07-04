Liverpool’s Alisson Becker continues stellar season by collecting yet another individual award

Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker is in the form of his life. He recently led Liverpool to a second-place finish in the Premier League and played a major role in the Reds’ Champions League triumph. He was also awarded the Premier League Golden Glove for his wonderful efforts.

And now, Alisson has won yet another individual award, the 2019 Copa America golden glove for the five clean sheets has kept in the tournament so far. Thanks to him, Brazil are now in the finals of the tournament and are yet to concede a goal even after playing three group-stage matches, a quarter-final and a semi-final.

Alisson is the official winner of the Copa America Golden Glove despite the final yet to be played. 5 clean sheets. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) July 3, 2019

Brazil’s scores in the group stage read: 3-0 against Bolivia, 0-0 against Venezuela, 5-0 against Peru. They drew 0-0 with Paraguay in the quarter-finals before winning the game 4-3 on penalties.

In the semi-finals, Alisson’s Brazil faced Lionel Messi’s Argentina, only for the former to win 2-0. Brazil have hence scored 10 goals in five matches but have conceded none.

Check out some statistics right here:

As you can see, the Brazilian has faced 16 shots so far, all which were saved by him. One of his best moments from the ongoing Copa America tournament would definitely be the freekick of Lionel Messi which he saved during their semi-final encounter against Argentina.

Check out the video here.

Brazil will now play Peru in the finals of the tournament, on 7th July.