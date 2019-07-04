Brazil star posts message in support of Lionel Messi after Argentina’s Copa America exit

Much has been made of Lionel Messi and his displays with Argentina. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is often lamented for his lack of international trophies, despite winning all there is to win at a domestic level. Messi faced a lot of heat again after Argentina’s Copa America exit but one Brazil star has come to his aid.

Lionel Messi was at the centre of attention once again, following Argentina’s exit. Many fans and experts pointed the finger at him once more, using his lack of international awards to discredit his legacy. Nevertheless, Messi’s ex-teammate and Brazil international Dani Alves took to Instagram to post a heartwarming message concerning the Argentine skipper.

Alves released an image of him with his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi, sending words of encouragement in the latter’s direction.

“Football is often about winning, often about losing, however, will never cease to exist the affection, respect, admiration and connection with those who helped you put food in my house, in my house …. there will never be any more gratitude to those who helped you put your name in the history of football.

“The greatness of people is measured not only by what they represent in their countries or the feelings they arouse with their profession. Often, it’s about what’s behind it all.

“Thank you for being part of my life and it is always a great honour to have you close to my brother again, even if we are separated by a shirt, we are connected by our essences!”

Lionel Messi and Argentina lost two-nil to Dani Alves’s Brazil, with the right-back putting in a good shift. As a result, the Selecao will next take on Peru in the Final of Copa America on Sunday, July 7.