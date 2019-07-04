Jurgen Klopp is renowned for his ability to train young players into potential superstars and at Liverpool, he has already honed the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez. A few more promising youngsters at the club could get their break into the first team setup this season.

#5 Yasser Larouci (LB)

Yasser Larouci like Paul Pogba, Dimitri Payet and Benjamin Mendy spent a significant period of his formative years at the Le Havre academy before signing for a bigger club. The Reds fended off interest from rivals Manchester United to sign Larouci in 2018.

When he signed for Liverpool, he was a winger but the Reds’ U-18 manager Barry Lewtas moved him to the left-back position and he has thrived in that role during the 2018/19 season, eventually helping his side win the FA Youth Cup.

Lewtas told Liverpool’s official website: “Yasser has done extremely well for us. He is lightning quick and a real good personality.

“In terms of him playing in a new position this season, it has worked really well for us. Because he is so quick it helps in his one-v-one defending, he is aggressive and is good when he runs into the big spaces and he arrives well in terms of forward runs.”

The 18-year-old is eligible to represent Algeria, by birth, and France. He could force his way into the Liverpool first-team setup as there is an opening for a backup left-back after Alberto Moreno was released this summer.

#4 Adam Lewis (LB)

Yasser Larouci isn’t the only academy product who is vying for Alberto Moreno’s old spot in the squad and he could be beaten to the first-team by Adam Lewis.

Like Liverpool’s right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, Lewis is also a ‘Scouser’, is known for his delivery from open play and set-pieces, and started out as a midfielder which has helped his swift passing game. The soon to be 20-year-old left-back was the captain of the Liverpool U-18 side under Steven Gerrard and is now a regular for the U-23 side.

“My dream is to play for the first team one day, and maybe playing at left-back there is a chance for me in the future if I continue to get stronger and do well,” he had said.

“I just love playing the game and this club means everything to me. I love making tackles and I hate losing.”

Whether he follows further in Alexander-Arnold’s footsteps remains to be seen.

#3 Sepp van den Berg (CB)

Sepp van den Berg is Liverpool’s only signing of the summer so far and the 17-year-old has been labelled as ‘one for the future’. However, he’s got plenty of talent and could play a few games for the first team in cup competitions at least if they don’t add any more central defenders.

The tall Dutch defender played for the PEC Zwolle first team last season under former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam. He was wanted by Ajax, Barcelona and Bayern Munich this summer but he chose Liverpool instead.

Van den Berg started his career as a winger because of his pace before transitioning into a right-back and later into a centre-back.

Speaking to the Liverpool website after he was officially unveiled, Van der Berg said – “I’ve seen what kind of players from the Academy have grown into the first team. It is unbelievable, especially when this kind of big club does that. Of course, the trainer [Klopp] is a great guy and one of the reasons they are successful – and also one of the reasons I came here.”

#2 Ki-Jana Hoever (RB)

Sepp van der Berg isn’t the only young Dutch defender attempting to break into the Liverpool first team. Another 17-year-old, Ki-Jana Hoever, already made his first-team debut last season and could be given more chances in the preseason and maybe even in a few cup games.

Liverpool signed Hoever from Ajax in 2018 for only £90,000 even though there was serious interest in him from the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City.

The Dutchman made his debut for the Reds as a first-half substitute against Wolves in the FA Cup in January 2019 and in the process, he became the club’s third youngest debutant; youngest ever in the FA Cup. Although the Reds lost the game 2-1, Hoever received a lot of praise for his performance in a makeshift backline.

Hoever will now report for preseason after a successful summer during which he won the UEFA Under-17 Championship with the Dutch team. He was also named in the team of the tournament.

The teenager is capable of playing as a right-back or as a centre-back and this gives him better chances of breaking into the first team next season.

#1 Rhian Brewster (ST)

Two members of England’s FIFA U-17 World Cup, Jadon Sancho and Callum Hudson-Odoi, are already capped at the senior level and the next in line from that squad to play for the senior team could be Rhian Brewster.

Brewster is yet to make his debut for the Liverpool senior team and it’s only because he has been held back by a couple of serious injuries in recent seasons. However, he’s back to full fitness and has a clear pathway into the first team following Daniel Sturridge’s departure.

Liverpool signed Brewster from Chelsea in 2014 and he became a member of the club’s U-23 side when he was only 16-years-old. He made the first team bench towards the end of the 2016/17 season but has been made to wait for his debut.

During the summer of 2018, Borussia Monchengladbach attempted to sign Brewster as he only had one year left on his contract and this angered Liverpool to such an extent that they cancelled their scheduled preseason game with the Bundesliga club and quickly tied him down to a long-term contract.

Klopp is a huge admirer of the pacey and nimble-footed forward and was able to convince him that he’ll get first-team opportunities at Liverpool. The German manager said “He is the next really exciting prospect. If you see him training… next season will be his season, his first real season.”