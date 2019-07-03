Cristiano Ronaldo makes surprise visit to Our Tampines Hub ahead of International Champions Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo is in Singapore and proof of the same emerged as the Juventus superstar turned up at Our Tampines Hub, with hoards of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the Portuguese sensation.

Channel News Asia are reporting that Ronaldo entered one of the indoor courts, and around 5PM local time, made a public appearance, much to the delight of the hundreds present in attendance to witness the emergence of their hero.

Ronaldo waved to the fans, gave them a thumbs up, and then left in an escorted car. Fans were cheering the whole time, and some waited hours to finally catch a glimpse of the former Real Madrid man.

Ronaldo’s presence in Singapore isn’t a complete surprise however, as Serie A Champions Juventus are getting ready to play their very first match of the International Champions Cup (ICC) against UEFA Champions League (UCL) finalists Tottenham Hotspur on July 21.

That particular pre-season match will be played at the National Stadium, and rest assured, it will be jam packed, largely thanks to the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo alone.

Fans may have only caught a bit of the great man on this day, but they will get to see him play for his team once the ICC is off and running.