Benin 0 Cameroon 0: Both sides advance after turgid draw

Defending Africa Cup of Nations champions Cameroon fired a blank for the second match running as they were held to a goalless draw by Benin that saw both sides reach the last 16.

Clarence Seedorf had demanded more from his players in Tuesday’s clash in Ismailia following their stalemate with Ghana last time out, but they once again struggled to create much in front of goal.

Ambroise Oyongo came closest to scoring for the holders with his first-half attempt against a Benin side with three draws from their three matches.

And after failing to find a way through, already-qualified Cameroon slipped down to second in Group F on goals scored behind Ghana – 2-0 winners over Guinea-Bissau – while Benin advance as one of the best third-place sides.

The Indomitable Lions made a bright start to the first meeting between these sides in the competition, with Karl Toko Ekambi heading over from eight yards early on and Saturnin Allagbe producing two smart saves.

Allagbe, brought in for the benched Fabien Farnolle from the draw with Guinea-Bissau, got across to push Oyongo’s free-kick onto the outside of the post and then got his fingertips to Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s long-range drive.

Ekambi was denied by Allagbe for a second time with a little over an hour played, this time in a far more routine manner, and Clinton N’Jie was wayward with his attempt from outside the box.

The rest of the match was played out at a low tempo with minimal chances, the draw keeping both sides’ AFCON campaigns alive.