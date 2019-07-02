Reports: Legendary goalkeeper to hang up his boots and join club’s technical staff instead

Various sources suggest that legendary goalkeeper and former Real Madrid star Iker Casillas who currently plays for FC Porto, is all set to call it a day from the game and instead, join Porto as part of their technical staff.

Things were going fine for the former FIFA World Cup winner until 6th May 2019, when the shot-stopper suffered a sudden heart attack while training with the team. He was eventually hospitalised and made a full recovery several days later, but questions were raised on his ability to prolong his career.

And now, according to Desporto Au Minuto a Portuguese publication, A Bola reports that the Spaniard will announce his retirement soon.

The 38-year-old Casillas is widely regarded as a Real Madrid legend, having made 725 appearances for Los Blancos over a period of 16 long years. He also led them to five La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League trophies, before leaving the Santiago Bernabeu in 2015.

He was also part of the Spain squad that won two back-to-back UEFA Euro Cups – in 2008 and then in 2012 – and captained the side to the FIFA World Cup trophy as well, in 2010.

Iker Casillas joined Portuguese Primeira Liga side FC Porto in 2015 after leaving Real Madrid and recently broke the world record for the most Champions League appearances in his career, with 177 UCL caps for Madrid and Porto.