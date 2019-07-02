World Cup winner’s transfer 22 years ago is worth more than £388million today – almost double of what Neymar cost PSG

Certain studies have revealed that Brazil legend and former World Cup winner Ronaldo’s transfer from Barcelona to Inter Milan would be worth more £388million in today’s market, almost twice of what Barca received from PSG for Neymar, currently the most expensive footballer on the planet.

Ronaldo was the most expensive footballer of all time in 1997, when he made the switch from Barcelona to Inter Milan for a fee of £25million – a world record that was subsequently broken by the likes of Luis Figo (£37million) in 2000, Zinedine Zidane (£46.6million) in 2001, Cristiano Ronaldo (£80million) in 2009, Gareth Bale (£86million) in 2013, Paul Pogba (£89million) in 2016 and Neymar Jr. (£198million) in 2017.

Neymar is currently the most expensive footballer in the world, but now, it has been revealed that Ronaldo’s transfer 22 years ago would be the biggest ever after considering inflation, according to a report published by Daily Mail.

The original study was conducted by the organisation PlayRatings two years ago. Check out their tweet right here:

As you can see, Ronaldo’s transfer is priced at €433million (£388million) in 2017’s market, which could mean he would be a worth a few million pounds more right now.

Diego Maradona is in second place, as his move from Barcelona to Napoli in 1975 is equal to more than £309million nowadays.

Michel Platini who joined Juventus back in 1983 and Christian Vieri who joined Inter Milan in 1999 would be worth more than £298million each, as per current market inflation rates.

Marco van Basten’s 1987 transfer to AC Milan equates to more than £293million, Gabriel Batistuta leaving Fiorentina for Roma in 2000 would be worth more than £251million and Gonzalo Higuain’s surprise switch in 2016 to Juventus from Napoli would be equivalent to more than £236million if it happened today.

Thus, Neymar’s mega switch from Barca to PSG in 2017 would only rank as the eighth-most-expensive transfer in footballing history, when the market’s current inflation rates are taken into account.

Truly an eye-opening and thought-provoking study, this.