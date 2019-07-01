Manchester derby set for Women’s Super League opener

After winning promotion to the Women’s Super League, Manchester United will open their top-flight campaign away to rivals Manchester City.

United sealed promotion to the top flight last term in what was their first season after being formed.

And their reward is a trip to City on the opening weekend of the 2019-20 season in September, timed for the first international break of the men’s season.

Tottenham Hotspur Women will play their maiden Women’s Super League game away to Chelsea.

City, who have never faced United before, finished second in the table behind champions Arsenal last season.

The moment you’ve *ALL* been waiting for… Where will you be headed on The @Barclays #FAWSL opening weekend? pic.twitter.com/zvkwnL4YJ0 — The Barclays FA Women’s Super League (@FAWSL) July 1, 2019

But Nick Cushing led his side to glory in both the FA Cup and League Cup finals to secure a domestic double.

United manager Casey Stoney is a former England captain who won 130 caps for the Lionesses.

Former United defender Phil Neville’s team face holders the United States in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals on Tuesday.