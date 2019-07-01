Pep Guardiola reveals which player in world football has as much individual talent as Lionel Messi

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that only one other footballer in this world has an individual talent to the levels of Lionel Messi and that is Messi’s former Barcelona teammate and current PSG star, Neymar Jr.

In an interview with ARA, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager opened up on a host of topics, including the one mentioned above.

“Not long ago I said that the two toughest opponents I’ve come across in my career – this could make Real Madrid upset – are this year’s Liverpool and Luis Enrique’s Barca,” Guardiola said, before adding:

“Barca’s three strikers were unbeatable with Luis Enrique as their manager. The individual talent that is closest to Messi’s is Neymar’s – especially back then, in terms of his creativity. He was at the right age.”

The two-time Premier League winning manager continued to explain:

“They showed order, dedication and they put in the work need to win matches after matches. They were also nearly as madly obsessed as their manager Luis Enrique,” he said.

All of this being said, a couple of years away from Barcelona and the Messi-Suarez duo seem to have made the 27-year-old Brazilian realise what he is missing at the moment.

He is now reportedly keen to rejoin Barcelona and even met with PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi to request a transfer move, saying he “should never have left home” – indicating his former club.

Neymar played in Barcelona for four seasons, before forcing a move to PSG in the summer of 2017, for a world-record fee of €22omillion.

The transfer also made him the most expensive player in the history of football.

