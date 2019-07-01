Football |

Madagascar players the pride of a nation, says coach Nicolas Dupuis

Madagascar players celebrate with manager Nicolas Dupuis

Madagascar’s players came in for special praise as they reached the Africa Cup of Nations knockout stages on Sunday.

Madagascar coach Nicolas Dupuis lauded his team after they produced a stunning Africa Cup of Nations upset against Nigeria on Sunday.

Nigeria, the three-time AFCON champions, were beaten 2-0 as goals from Lalaina Nomenjanahary and Carolus Andriamahitsinoro caused a stir in Alexandria.

Ranked108th in the world and playing at the tournament for the first time, Madagascar topped Group B as a result of their latest win against a Nigeria side who had already qualified.

“I have to thank the players who made me proud and the people of Madagascar proud,” said Dupuis. “It’s a real achievement for us.

“When I saw the group we were given, we all put Nigeria as favourites. Nigeria are still a strong favourite for the tournament.

“I really wanted to make the Madagascar people dream and we did but it came at a bit of a cost with all the effort we put in.”

Dupuis revealed will have to shake things up for Madagascar’s next match against one of four best third-place finishers.

“I find that the players are more and more concentrated [as the tournament goes on],” he added.

“But I have always played the same players and that’s going to be a major problem now.

“We’re going to have 10 of them resting at training.

“The main problem is that Marco [Ilaimaharitra] received a second yellow card and won’t be able to play in the next match.”

Comments