Ex-Italy boss Ventura takes charge at Serie B Salernitana

Gian Piero Ventura lasted four matches at the Chievo helm and has now dropped into Serie B to take charge of Salernitana.

Former Italy boss Gian Piero Ventura has taken over as the new head coach of Serie B side Salernitana.

The 71-year-old has signed a one-year contract with which contains the option for a second season.

Ventura endured a horror spell in charge of the Italy national side two years ago as the Azzurri failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958 under his watch.

He was sacked in November 2017 and returned to management with top-flight side Chievo 11 months later.

But, after lasting just four matches before stepping down without a win, much-travelled Ventura has dropped down a tier to take charge of Salernitana, replacing Leonardo Menichini in the Stadio Arechi dugout.

The Maroons narrowly dodged relegation last season, finishing one point above the bottom four.