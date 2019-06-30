WATCH: Liverpool legend and Rangers manager Steven Gerrard scores a blinder in training

Former England international Steven Gerrard is undoubtedly one of the greatest footballers to grace the game. After he retired from professional football, he picked up the managerial reins at Scottish club Rangers FC.

Recently, in a Rangers’ training session, Gerrard unleashed the beast within himself yet again, by scoring a brilliant goal. Watch the goal right here:

🔥 Yep, the Gaffer's still got it! pic.twitter.com/VSMiAVa1Cf — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) June 29, 2019

Following is a “drone angle” of the same goal:

🚁 This strike deserves the @RangersTV drone treatment 😎 pic.twitter.com/U12VjafSnX — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) June 29, 2019

Rangers FC also released a few pictures of their manager working it out on the field. Check out the pictures in the tweet posted right here:

Gerrard, who has won one Champions League, two English FA Cups, three English League Cups and one UEFA Super Cup with Premier League side Liverpool, is also identified as one of the biggest legends of the club. He began his career with the Liverpool youth side before climbing up the ranks to make his senior debut in the 1998-99 season.

Overall, Gerrard played a total of 710 games for the Reds, scoring 186 goals and making 115 assists over the years. He is also one of the very few footballers to complete 500 Premier League appearances and 100 Premier League goals.

He is also one of the greatest English footballers alive, having received 114 international caps and scoring 21 goals after making his debut in the year 2000.

In the 2018-19 season, Rangers finished second in the Scottish Premiership under the guidance of Gerrard. The 39-year-old is now all set to begin his second season with the club as their manager.