WATCH: Real Madrid manager Zidane turns back the clock with outrageous goal in charity match

As we all know, Zinedine Zidane the Real Madrid manager retired from being a professional footballer in 2006. But he recently proved that he is still a great footballer by scoring a phenomenal goal in a charity game earlier this week.

The former FIFA World Cup winner who recently turned 47, turned the clock back in the recent charity match played between “Team Madrid” and “Crazy Squad”. During the game, when Zidane’s team was leading 5-3, he brilliantly flicked the ball up to get past a defender before exchanging passes with a teammate. He then slotted the ball into the net to complete a brilliant goal move.

Watch the effort right here:

Zinedine Zidane showing no mercy 😀 pic.twitter.com/LqbzCtJbEd — Photos of Football (@photosofootball) June 24, 2019

The stuff of legends. Definitely makes us feel that he may have retired from the game a bit too early.

Zidane’s last professional football game was the 2006 FIFA World Cup final but unfortunately, it did not end well for him. In the game played between Italy and France, the score was tied at 1-1 at one point in the second half when he headbutted Italian player Marco Materazzi in response to some verbal abuse, only to be sent off.

Italy eventually won the match on penalties and lifted the World Cup and one could see tears rolling Zidane’s cheeks as he watched on – an unforgettable sight in the history of football.

These days, he manages the Real Madrid team as we all know – and led them to the 2016, 2017 and 2018 Champions League titles. Though he resigned from the role in 2018 May, he was forced to come back less than a year later after Los Blancos performed poorly in the 2018-19 season and got eliminated from the Champions League in the round-of-16 itself.