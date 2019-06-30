Roger Federer explains why he is such a big fan of Lionel Messi

Tennis legend Roger Federer recently revealed that he that has always been a fan of Argentine football legend Lionel Messi and that Messi’s abilities have never failed to impress him.

The Swiss tennis star is a legend in his own sport, having already accomplished more than what another international star has ever achieved in the game – a world record of 20 Grand Slam titles so far. He is now all set to participate in the Wimbledon and his first match is against South Africa’s Lloyd Harris in the round-of-128 on July 2nd.

Speaking in an interview with Financial Times ahead of leaving for the Wimbledon, the 37-year-old opened up on his admiration for the Barcelona G.O.A.T.

“I have always been a Lionel Messi fan,” Federer was quoted as saying.

He further added: “What I love about Messi probably most is when he gets the ball and is able to turn the body towards the goal, then he has full vision.”

“Then he’s going to pass, or dribble, or shoot. There are always three options for him. He’s one of the few who’s got that,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is in Brazil along with his Argentina teammates as they gear up to face the hosts in the 2019 Copa America semi-finals. Messi and co. had reached the finals on the past two occasions (2015 and 2016) but lost to Chile in penalties in both finals. This time around, the 32-year-old will be keen to win the tournament and thereby lay hands on his first ever international trophy.

Quotes via Eurosport.