Football |

Lionel Messi, Neymar named in most valuable World XI but Cristiano Ronaldo left out

KPMG computed player values across the world and came up with their most valuable XI which comprised names like Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Cristiano Ronaldo, however, was a conspicuous absentee.

KPMG’s Football Benchmark calculates the market value of players the world over and they compiled the most expensive ones into a playing XI.

Unsurprisingly, the teams winning the two of biggest trophies in football – the World Cup and the Champions League – find heavy representation on the team.

4 players are from the World Cup winning France squad, namely Raphael Varane, N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe – who is incidentally the highest valued player in the world at €225 million.

Almost the entire backline comprise players from European Champions Liverpool – goalkeeper Alisson, fullbacks Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson and centreback Virgil van Dijk.

Lionel Messi makes the right wing spot with a valuation of €190 million while Neymar and Kylian Mbappe complete the attacking trident. Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne is somewhat of a surprising inclusion after a quiet and injury curtailed 2018/19 season, but he completed the midfield trio alongside Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante.

Notably, 7 players in the 11 are from the English Premier League. And conspicuous by his absence is Cristiano Ronaldo, who at 34, doesn’t command a high enough valuation to break into the XI.

 

Comments