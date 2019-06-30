Haiti reached their first CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-final after upsetting Canada in the last eight.

Haiti stunned Canada 3-2 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-finals in a huge upset in Houston on Saturday.

The minnows looked set for an expected defeat when they fell 2-0 behind inside 30 minutes at NRG Stadium.

Jonathan David’s powerful finish and Lucas Cavallini’s goal had Canada, who finished second to Mexico in Group A, on track.

But Haiti remarkably turned the game around in the second half to reach their first CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-final.

Duckens Nazon dispossessed Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan to pull a goal back before Herve Bazile converted a 70th-minute penalty.

GOAL HAITI!!! Defensive mistake from Canada leaves Duckens Nazon with an open net! Haiti cuts the lead in half! 2-1 Canada in Houston. #HAIvCAN #GoldCup2019#ThisIsOurs pic.twitter.com/0KuRDQAgVp — Gold Cup 2019 (@GoldCup) June 30, 2019

The turnaround was complete when Wilde-Donald Guerrier got on the end of a beautiful Nazon pass to put Haiti ahead six minutes later, sealing an incredible win.

Goal Haiti!!! Duckens Nazon feeds a phenomenal pass to Guerrier who scores an AMAZING goal for Haiti!!! #HAIvCAN #GoldCup2019 #ThisIsOurs @FHFHaitipic.twitter.com/Rn5U5BAt9P — Gold Cup 2019 (@GoldCup) June 30, 2019

Haiti will face either Mexico or Costa Rica in the semi-finals on Tuesday.