5 teams that could lose many of their key players this summer

When Monaco won the Ligue 1 title in 2016/17, it cost them their best players including Kylian Mbappe and Bernardo Silva in the very next summer transfer window. Like Monaco in 2017, these five clubs in Europe could lose more than one of their key players this summer.

#5. Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have one of the most underrated academies in England and two of their academy graduates, Wilfried Zaha and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, were key to their success last season.

Zaha completed a switch to Manchester United back in January 2013 only to return to the club a year later while Wan-Bissaka is on the verge of completing a move to Old Trafford for a reported fee of £50 million.

Wan-Bissaka isn’t the only key player Palace could lose this summer as Zaha has been linked with a potential move to Arsenal. The Gunners are keen to add a quality winger to their side this summer and Zaha is an ideal candidate. However, Crystal Palace winger will cost around £80 million and 25% of his fee will go to United because of a sell-on clause.

Losing two key players will be a massive blow for the Eagles and could push them closer to the relegation zone next season unless they reinvest it wisely.

#4. Porto

The three Portuguese giants are no strangers to losing their key assets every summer and this year, Porto will suffer the biggest blow even though Benfica are on the verge of losing Joao Felix and Sporting could lose Bruno Fernandes.

Porto have already sold two key defenders to the two Madrid giants. Eder Militao’s €50 million transfer to Real Madrid was announced in March and Felipe Augusto is joining Atletico Madrid for €20 million.

The Portuguese club is also resigned to losing Yacine Brahimi on a free transfer as the Algerian hasn’t signed a new contract. Their problems will be compounded if they lose their star striker Moussa Marega who is attracting plenty of interest from the Premier League.

#3. Bayer Leverkusen

Barring Bayern Munich, all the German clubs are forced into selling their best players when a European giant comes calling and this summer, Leverkusen could be on the receiving end once again after losing Bernd Leno and Benjamin Henrichs only a year ago.

So far, the only key player to leave Leverkusen this summer is their academy product Julian Brandt who joined rivals Borussia Dortmund for €25 million. The 23-year-old is a fantastic talent who has 42 goals and 51 assists to his name in only 215 games.

The other Leverkusen product who is attracting a lot of interest is the 20-year-old Kai Havertz who racked up 20 goals and 7 assists in only 42 games last season. It was reported that Leverkusen rejected a €90 million offer from Bayern for Havertz but don’t rule out a move just yet.

Other Leverkusen players such as Leon Bailey and Jonathan Tah have been linked with several clubs in the Premier League but they may remain at Leverkusen next season.

#2. Olympique Lyon

Olympique Lyon’s academy has produced so many world class players over the years and many of them currently play for some of Europe’s biggest clubs. This summer, they could lose several key players including a few products of their academy.

The departure of Ferland Mendy to Real Madrid for €48 million was confirmed earlier this month and he could be followed by Tanguy Ndombele who is reportedly on his way to Tottenham Hotspur. However, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas confirmed that the club rejected an offer worth €45 million and are holding out for an offer close to €80 million!

In addition to Mendy and Ndombele, a few other players could also be on the move. Houssem Aouar and Memphis Depay have been linked with a move to Liverpool among other clubs, Moussa Dembele has been linked with Manchester United and Bertrand Traore has been tied to Everton.

It is unlikely that Lyon will allow the sale of so many key players in the same window but their club captain, Nabil Fekir, is a prime candidate to leave. Last summer, Fekir’s move to Liverpool broke down in the eleventh hour and with him entering the final year of his contract, Aulas has confirmed that he will be allowed to leave.

#1. Ajax

One of the biggest talent factories in the football world, Ajax, made a dream run to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League and their success has put the spotlight on their best players.

The future of one of their stars, Frenkie de Jong, was decided back in January and the 22-year-old will move to Barcelona this summer after the two clubs agreed on a €75 million fee.

De Jong’s compatriot and the current Golden Boy award winner Matthijs De Ligt could be the next player to leave. Despite having offers from Barcelona, PSG and Manchester United, it is widely reported that he could be on his way to Juventus and his transfer could break the record for the most expensive defender.

Other Ajax stars like Hakim Ziyech, David Neres and Donny van de Beek could also be on their way out with more than one club linked with a move for these players.