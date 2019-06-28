In the last two years, there has been huge inflation in the football transfer market and as a result, many clubs cannot afford to sign their targets without offloading some players. In order to comply with the financial fair play rules, we might see some swap deals involving some world class players.

#5. Romelu Lukaku and Mauro Icardi

Romelu Lukaku and Mauro Icardi are two world-class strikers but it looks like they’ve both reached the end of the road with their current clubs for different reasons.

The Belgian joined Man Utd only two years ago and has a good return of 42 goals and 13 assists in only 96 games. However, he hasn’t hit peak form frequently at United and was often benched in favour of Marcus Rashford by Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

Icardi, on the other hand, has 124 goals and 28 assists for Inter in only 219 games and won two Serie A Golden Boots with them. However, he had a fall out with the club management last season which looks irreparable.

Inter want to offload the Argentine and are keen to sign Lukaku as his replacement. However, there aren’t any offers for Icardi on the table at the moment and the best solution will be to propose a direct swap involving both strikers. The question is, will United take a gamble on a volatile striker like Icardi?

#4. Antoine Griezmann and Edinson Cavani

Antoine Griezmann announced his desire to leave Atletico Madrid this summer but so far, there has been no approach for the World Cup winning forward despite rumours linking him with a move to Barcelona.

If the Barcelona move doesn’t work out, then maybe the best destination for Griezmann could be PSG where he can link up with his compatriot Kylian Mbappe. However, PSG currently have an established front three and one of them will have to leave to accommodate Griezmann.

The Parisian club paid record fees to bring Neymar and Mbappe to the club and both players have plenty of years left in the tank. Therefore, the only expendable forward is the 32-year-old Edinson Cavani.

In the past, Atletico have shown interest in the Uruguayan and the player himself has confirmed that. Even though Atletico have signed Joao Felix, they’ll still need to replace the misfiring Diego Costa and the best way to do that is by getting a cash plus player deal involving Cavani.

#3. Paul Pogba and Gareth Bale

It’s been three years since Paul Pogba joined Manchester United for a then world record fee but even now people question if he has proved his worth. However, the player believes it’s time for a new challenge and that has started numerous rumours. The French international has been linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer where he can work under his idol, Zinedine Zidane.

Real Madrid have already spent a lot of money this summer and will have to offload a few players to balance the books and one of the players they are desperate to get rid of is Gareth Bale.

The Welshman is an exceptional player despite his recent injury woes but Zidane doesn’t fancy him. Bale could return to the Premier League and United could be the perfect destination for him as they can afford to pay his wages and they’ve desperately needed a right-winger for many years.

#2. Paul Pogba and Paulo Dybala

Real Madrid aren’t the only club that has been linked with a potential move for Pogba. His former club, Juventus, are also rumoured to be interested in bringing him back but his price tag could prove to be a stumbling block.

Juventus could sweeten the deal by adding Paulo Dybala in the mix. The Argentine is a fantastic player but after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, he had to play out of position or start on the bench quite often. Since Maurizio Sarri prefers to use a 4-3-3 formation, there may not be a place for Dybala in the starting XI in the upcoming season as well.

At Manchester United, Dybala could play as a number ten or as a centre forward and he is almost guaranteed to walk into their starting XI.

#1. Neymar and Philippe Coutinho

Two years ago, Neymar shocked the world by making a record-breaking move to PSG but this summer, it looks like he could return to Barcelona with plenty of rumours of him being unhappy in the French capital.

Barcelona will be keen to reunite the terrifying front three of Messi, Suarez and Neymar in order to help bolster their chances of winning the Champions League. However, they’ll need to offload a few players in order to make the budget to sign Neymar.

If Neymar returns to Barcelona, one of the player’s who’ll become dispensable almost immediately is his compatriot Philippe Coutinho. It would bode well for all parties involved if they can agree on a swap deal involving the two Brazilians. At PSG, Coutinho can easily nail down a starting role and he will also get more creative freedom which could help him get back to the level he showed at Liverpool.