Cristiano Ronaldo set to fall further on the list of most expensive transfers

In 2009, Real Madrid paid a then world record fee to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United. The Portugal international had recently won the Champions League and the Ballon d’Or before he chose to move to Madrid. ten years on, Ronaldo is set to fall to seventh place on the list of most expensive transfers.

On July 26. Benfica revealed a €126 Million bid for their star Joao Felix had been submitted by Atletico Madrid. The Portuguese side is heavily expected to accept the bid, making Felix the third most expensive transfer in history.

Felix’s transfer fees are behind only Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, both of whom are retained by Paris Saint Germain. Meanwhile, his entry at the third spot has resulted in his countryman Cristiano Ronaldo falling further down the pecking order.

Ronaldo became the world’s most expensive player in 2009 when Real Madrid paid €94 Million for his services. That record lasted four years and was broken by Los Blancos yet again in signing Gareth Bale.

The Portuguese featured again on the list last year, as Juventus paid €100 Million to bring him to Italy. However, that fee meant that Ronaldo was still the joint sixth most expensive transferred player in the world.

And he is now set to fall with the recent developments in the Joao Felix saga. Moreover, it seems that he will feature even further, come the end of the summer window, with several big players such as Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho on the market.