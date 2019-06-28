5 clubs that have already broken their transfer record this summer

Many big European clubs such are yet to make a signing this summer transfer window but we’ve already seen quite a few big transfers and as a result, these five top European clubs have broken their club record transfer fee.

#5. Wolverhampton Wanderers – Raul Jimenez for €38 million

Wolves returned to the Premier League in 2018 after spending five years in the lower divisions. They marked their return to the English top flight by finishing seventh in the league, qualifying for the Europa League, reaching the semifinals of the FA Cup and getting some fantastic results against the Premier League’s big six.

None of Wolves’ impressive feats from the 2018/19 season would have been possible without the contribution of Raul Jimenez whom they signed on loan from Benfica. The Mexican ended the season with 17 goals and eight assists in all competitions of which six goals and three assists were against Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Before last season ended, Wolves announced that Jimenez’s signing will be made permanent in the summer for a club record €38 million. Nuno Espírito Santo will be hoping for an even better performance from the Mexican striker in the upcoming season.

#4. Bayer Leverkusen – Kerem Demirbay for €32 million

Kerem Demirbay, a product of the Dortmund academy, was linked with a move to Liverpool since Jurgen Klopp took over but the German international will stay in the Bundesliga next season after signing for Bayer Leverkusen.

Demirbay rose to fame with Hoffenheim and in three seasons, he racked up 12 goals and 27 assists in only 88 games from midfield. Leverkusen triggered a clause in his contract worth €32 million and will see him as a potential replacement for Dortmund bound Julian Brandt.

Leverkusen’s previous club record transfer was the €24 million they paid for Lucas Alario in 2017.

#3. Borussia Dortmund – Mats Hummels for €30.5 million

Borussia Dortmund narrowly missed out on the Bundesliga title last season and by the looks of their summer transfer business, they are determined to win it next season. They made Paco Alcacer’s loan permanent, signed Julian Brandt, Thorgan Hazard and Nico Schulz from rival teams but the biggest news of the summer was the return of Mats Hummels.

Hummels rejoined Bayern Munich from Dortmund three years ago and now, the 30-year-old has returned to Dortmund for a club record €30.5 million deal which narrowly beats the previous record of €30 million paid for Andre Schurrle.

Hummels played 309 games for Dortmund in his first stint and won five trophies. His return could be the boost Dortmund needs to reclaim the Bundesliga title as they conceded 44 goals last season.

#2. Bayern Munich – Lucas Hernandez for €80 million

Last season, Bayern Munich exited the Champions League in the Round of 16 and only managed to defend their league title because Dortmund slipped up towards the end. The Bavarian side are in need of a revamp and as a part of the process, they’ve released veteran players like Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery and Rafinha in addition to selling Mats Hummels.

Bayern have made two major additions so far to their team and both are to strengthen their defence. They signed both of France’s World Cup winning full-backs, Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez, for a combined €115 million and €80 million of that money went into signing the Atletico Madrid man

The 23-year-old is capable of playing as a left-back or as a center-back and it remains to be seen which position he will predominantly play for his new club. However, since Bayern already sold Hummels and still have David Alaba, Hernandez is likely to play as a center-back more often than not.

#1. Real Madrid – Eden Hazard for €100 million

Between 2000 and 2013, Real Madrid broke the world record transfer fee five times with the signing of Luis Figo, Zinedine Zidane, Kaka, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale. However, they abstained from making big money signings for a few years but after their dismal 2018/19 season, Florentino Perez has brought the chequebook out once again.

Barcelona signed two players for over €100 million in the last two years but Real Madrid touched that mark for the first time ever when they signed Eden Hazard from Chelsea for €100 million. That’s a substantial fee for a player who was entering the final year of his contract but Real Madrid are not shy of spending money if the player is world class.

It remains to be seen how long Hazard will remain Real’s most expensive signing because they have been linked with a move for Kylian Mbappe and it will probably take a world record bid to sign the French superstar.