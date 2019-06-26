Gaari’s 25-yard stunner sends Curacao into quarter-finals

Take a look at the most important goal in Curacao’s CONCACAF Gold Cup history and one of the very best at this year’s competition.

Curacao will play in the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup for the first time after Jurien Gaari’s last-gasp 25-yard screamer helped them clinch a 1-1 draw with Jamaica, who also qualified for the knockout stage.

Remko Bicentini’s side went into the game sitting third in Group C, needing at least a point to give themselves a chance of catching El Salvador and progressing to the knockout phase.

Shamar Nicholson put Jamaica ahead after 14 minutes, taking advantage of sloppy Curacao defending to volley home from the edge of the penalty area.

Curacao were staring at elimination when Leandro Bacuna laid the ball back to Gaari in the third minute of injury time and the RKC Waalwijk defender unleashed a thunderbolt with his right foot that swerved into the top corner to spark wild celebrations among his team-mates.

El Salvador’s 4-0 defeat to Honduras confirmed both sides bowed out of the competition, and if the United States draw or win their final Group D match against Panama on Wednesday they will face Curacao in the quarter-finals.