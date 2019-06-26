Lionel Messi look-alike denies conning and sleeping with 23 women

Iran resident Reza Parastesh, popularly known as the “Iranian Messi” for his uncanny resemblance to Lionel Messi, was recently accused of conning 23 women into sleeping with him by claiming that he was Messi himself. After the accusations went viral on social media, Parastesh denied the claims and said he is innocent.

On Tuesday, several news sources like Marca reported that Parastesh used his looks to his own advantage, by claiming that he is Messi to take advantage of some women. The Spanish news agency also claimed that he has duped a total of twenty-three women that way, so far.

As the story spread like wildfire, the 26-year-old was informed of the same and he has been trying to establish the claims as fake, since then. In an interview with Omasport, Parastesh himself confirmed that the news was fake.

“The news is spreading in the Muslim countries and it has been a disaster. I was severely harassed because it released the whole world on me. My family also harassed me, but the people’s attack was more influential,” Parastesh said.

The Tehran-based part-time model and graduate in Urban Engineering later released a video on his official Instagram page, claiming that he has not committed any crime:

“Hi friends, a piece of false news about me is trending on social media with regards to me sleeping with 23 women because they thought I was Lionel Messi. Please do not play with people’s reputation and credibility,” he requested, before adding:

“We are all aware of the fact that if it actually happened to anyone, there would be some complaints and it would lead to my prosecution. That would be a disaster and a calamity of international proportion. If this news was true, I would be in jail right now.”

“Do not believe it, it is not true. I am going to do everything to fight this legally and make sure my name is cleared,” he signed off.

Parastesh’s rise to fame started two years ago when his father asked him to pose for a photo wearing Messi’s Barcelona shirt. The picture went viral and he got so popular that Instagram even had his account verified. Due to his similarity with Argentine legend, the Iranian even cut his hair and grew his beard like him and these days, it is almost impossible to differentiate between both of them.