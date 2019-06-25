5 Copa America stars who could be on the move this summer

South American stars such as Dani Alves, Diego Godin and Antonio Valencia are free agents and will be joining a new club this summer. However, the won’t be the only ones on the move as these five stars could be on their way to a new club after the Copa America.

#5. David Neres

Ajax’s run to the semifinals of the Champions League put the spotlight on their stars. One of their key players, Frenkie de Jong, is on his way to Barcelona and among the other stars who could make a switch this summer is David Neres.

The fact that Neres made the Copa America squad ahead of players like Lucas Moura, Felipe Anderson, Douglas Costa and Vinicius Junior itself is a testament to his incredible rise at Ajax and he started for Brazil in the first two group stage games.

The 22-year-old winger has been a revelation at Ajax and in 99 games, he has 29 goals and 32 assists. He recorded two goals and assists each in the Champions League in 2018/19 and his goals were in the big games against Real Madrid and Juventus.

Ajax previously rejected a bid worth £50m for the player from a Chinese Club which means it will most probably take a significantly higher bid for the Dutch club to even consider selling the Brazilian international. Everton have been linked with a move for Neres recently but their plans to sign Neres could be foiled by archrivals Liverpool.

#4. Everton Soares

The injury to Neymar before the start of the Copa America opened up a place in Brazil’s starting XI and the player who has made the biggest claim to that spot is Everton Soares.

Before the Copa America, Soares played six times for Brazil without scoring. However, in only 112 minutes at the Copa America he has two goals and one assist to his name and both his goals were sensational finishes from outside the box.

The 23-year-old can play across the front three but his preferred position is the left wing and in 145 appearances for Gremio, he has registered 37 goals and 10 assists. His Copa America performance will help him get a move to Europe quickly and the player himself talked up a potential transfer.

“I’m a player that’s always trying to get on top (of the opposition), cutting in from the left with dribbles and good finishes. Clubs in Europe have this style of play too and maybe I can fit in at Manchester United and others.”

Everton Soares scores the 3rd goal for Brazil 🇧🇷 . They are destroying Peru (3-0) at half time in Copa America action pic.twitter.com/k07PpunEk8 — Sports Daily United (@sdumedias) June 22, 2019

#3. Giovani Lo Celso

Argentina scrapped their way into the quarterfinals of the Copa America and in their next game against Venezuela, they’ll be hoping for a bigger contribution from Giovani Lo Celso. He started all three of Argentina’s group stage matches at the Copa America and like most Argentine players, he too hasn’t been able to replicate his form at the club level for the national team.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Real Betis from PSG and after racking up 16 goals and six assists in 45 games, Betis made his move permanent. However, it looks like the La Liga side could lose him immediately as Tottenham Hotspur are rumoured to be interested in his services.

Betis made Lo Celso’s transfer permanent for only €25 million and they could make windfall by selling him. However, before Lo Celso joins a new club, he will be hoping to win the Copa America.

#2. James Rodriguez

Five years since winning the Golden Boot at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, James Rodriguez will be hoping to leave Brazil this summer with more than an individual honour.

Rodriguez hasn’t scored at the Copa America yet but has produced two magical assists to seal Colombia’s safe passage to the next round. Now, the 27-year-old has 22 goals and 26 assists for the national team in only 75 appearances. He also has a sensational record of 93 goals and 115 assists in 324 games for Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Monaco and Porto combined but for some reason, Zinedine Zidane doesn’t fancy him.

James is almost nailed on to leave Real Madrid this summer and it was widely reported that he will join Napoli to reunite with Carlo Ancelotti. When the Colombain superstar joined Real Madrid, Ancelotti was the manager and under the Italian’s tutelage, James racked up 17 goals and 18 assists in only 46 games.

GOAL!!!

Colombia 1-0 Qatar

A late goal for Duvan Zapata his second in two games and brilliant assist by James Rodriguez has clinched victory for Colombia 🔥#COLQAT #copaamerica #CopaAmerica

pic.twitter.com/pMlIpixreg — SportCentre (@SportCentre8) June 20, 2019

#1. Alexis Sanchez

At the club level, it has been a miserable eighteen months for Alexis Sanchez and yet, when he donned the colours of Chile at the Copa America, he once again played with the mojo that made him one of the best players in the world.

In 27 games across all competitions for Manchester United in 2018/19, Sanchez could only find the back of the net twice. However, it only took him two matches to score as many goals for Chile and he also registered an assist en route to being named his team’s man of the match in the first two group stage games.

Sanchez cuts a lonely and frustrated figure at Man Utd and it doesn’t take a genius to understand that the 30-year-old needs a change in surroundings to try and get back to his best at club level. The only question is which club will take a gamble on him and pay his hefty wages.