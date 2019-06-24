5 world class forwards who could be on the move this summer

The biggest transfer fees in football are usually paid for forwards and this summer, we’ve already seen big fees paid for star forwards like Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic. The summer is long and we will definitely see more forwards on the move for hefty fees and these five superstars are most likely to be involved.

#5. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan)

Mauro Icardi, 26, is entering the peak years of a professional footballer’s career and yet, Inter Milan are keen on offloading him because of a fallout between the player and the management.

Icardi, a former La Masia player, joined Inter in 2013 from Sampdoria and has gone on to score 124 goals in only 219 games while winning two Serie A Golden Boots. The fact that Icardi has scored so many goals for Inter during a period in which they had five different managers shows his adaptability and quality as a striker.

He is the eighth highest goalscorer in Inter Milan history and only needs ten more goals to become the highest scoring non-Italian for the club. However, it looks like he won’t be playing for them under Antonio Conte next season.

So far, no club has made an approach for the former Inter captain but Inter and Icardi will be keen on parting ways this summer because of the hostility between the two parties.

#4. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United)

One of the reasons why Inter are keen to get Icardi off their books is to bring in a new striker and it is no secret that Nerazzurri want Romelu Lukaku.

Inter’s new manager, Antonio Conte, was keen on signing Lukaku two years ago when he was in charge of Chelsea. However, the Belgian moved to Manchester United and Conte parted ways with Chelsea in 2018. Now, the pair have a chance to finally work together.

Lukaku is a fantastic striker and has already scored 113 Premier League goals, making him the 19th highest goalscorer in the league’s history. At United, he has 42 goals in 96 games which is a good return but he hasn’t been as good as he can be without a hint of doubt.

With United not in the Champions League and uncertainty over how the club will fare under Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Lukaku could easily be tempted by an offer from Inter Milan or any other top European club in the Champions League.

#3. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

Speculations on Antoine Griezmann’s future are rife every summer. However, this time he could finally be on the move after the player announced his desire to leave Atletico Madrid after five seasons.

Griezmann moved to a centre-forward position at Atletico and has gone on to score 133 goals and provide 50 assists in only 257 games. Despite his best efforts, he has only won three trophies with the club of which the biggest coup was winning the Europa League in 2018.

The Frenchman is 28-years-old now and it is understandable that he wants to join a club where he can win more silverware. Last summer, Barcelona were keen on signing him and there is a good chance that the Catalan club will revisit the transfer if a potential move for Neymar doesn’t go through.

#2. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

Gareth Bale has been a Real Madrid player for six seasons but has only managed to play 231 games for the club during this period due of several injuries. Despite his injury woes, he racked up 102 goals and 64 assists and has won 13 trophies.

Bale played a huge part in Real Madrid’s recent success and scored the winning goal in two Champions League finals. His stunning bicycle kick in the 2018 final is arguably the greatest goal scored during the ultimate match of the competition.

The Welshman isn’t fancied by Zinedine Zidane and with the arrival of three new forwards this summer, Bale could be forced out of the club. However, it won’t be easy to sell him because very few clubs can afford his transfer fee and wages.

#1. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain)

It’s been almost two years since Neymar transferred to PSG for a world record €222 million but the Brazilian’s arrival hasn’t helped the Parisian club land the coveted Champions League title. Neymar has 51 goals and 29 assists in only 58 games for the Ligue 1 side but has missed several months of action through injury and as a result, hasn’t been able to contribute in the knockout stage of the Champions League.

The former Barcelona man is rumoured to be unhappy at the club and wants a return to Camp Nou, where he scored 105 goals and provided 76 assists in only 186 games, while winning eight trophies, and being part of an exciting front three with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

PSG won’t sell Neymar at a loss and the animosity between the clubs will make negotiations harder than it should be. Also, Barcelona will have to offload a few players or offer a swap deal involving one or more players to bring Neymar back to the club.