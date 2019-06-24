Shocking statistic reveals Lionel Messi earns double as much as almost two thousand women footballers

Inequality of pay in sport has been a debate for ages. Plenty of people have argued for the wage gap between the men and women sportspersons to be reduced. However, shocking statistics reveal that that gap is nowhere close to being reduced, with Lionel Messi himself earning almost double as much as two thousand women footballers.

United Nations recently made public the details of pay in men and women’s football. The statistics reveal that FC Barcelona star, Lionel Messi, who is considered to be among the best footballers in the world is currently earning double as much as over one thousand sixteen hundred female players. The combined annual salary has been taken from the world’s top seven women’s football leagues.

⚽️ 1 male soccer player makes almost double as much as the combined salaries of all players in the top 7 women's soccer leagues. During the #WomensWorldCup2019, join @UN_Women in demanding equal pay for #WomenInSport. https://t.co/5xnSaUqEO1 pic.twitter.com/SMr23362hg — United Nations (@UN) June 23, 2019

The data brings to the fore that Messi earns around eighty-four million dollars per year from wages and bonuses. Whereas, all of the players in the world’s seven top women’s football leagues earn a combined forty-two million dollars, half as much as Messi.

The wage gap is a cause for concern and has divided opinion over the years. However, several people are now lobbying for better opportunities and pay for the women’s footballers, with a view towards closing the gap.

Meanwhile, women’s football is also attracting more fans every passing year. The ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup is also reportedly on track to beat the past viewership records of the competition.