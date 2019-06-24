Lionel Messi sixth most valuable player in the world; Cristiano Ronaldo not in top 20

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have long reigned supreme over the football world. However, as the pair head into their twilight years, a new generation has taken over, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar leading it. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that the two are no longer among the most valuable players in the world.

Transfermarkt has released a list of the most valuable players in the world, with neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo in the top five. Instead, it is Paris Saint German’s Kylian Mbappe who takes the top spot, with a transfer value of two hundred million euros.

Meanwhile, Neymar follows his PSG teammate on the list with a value of one hundred and eighty million euros. Premier League duo of Harry Kane and Mohammed Salah are third and fourth on the list, while new Real Madrid star Eden Hazard completed the top five.

Lionel Messi can be found in the sixth position with a value of one hundred and fifty million euros. Raheem Sterling, Kevin de Bruyne, Antoine Griezmann, and Sadio Mane round off the top ten.

However, while Messi finds himself in the sixth spot, Cristiano Ronaldo is nowhere to be seen in the top twenty. Instead, youngsters such as Jadon Sancho, Ousmane Dembele, and Bernardo Silva are named on the list. The surprise entry is Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz, who is valued at ninety million euros.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, is twenty-fifth.