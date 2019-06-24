Even before the 2018/19 season ended, Atletico Madrid revealed Antoine Griezmann’s desire to leave the club but there hasn’t been any further development on his club future. It is clear that the World Cup winning Frenchman wants a move so the only question is, which club will he sign for eventually?

#5. Manchester United

It is no secret that Manchester United were keen on signing Antoine Griezmann a couple of seasons ago but instead, they signed Romelu Lukau. This summer, Lukaku could be on his way out and United could replace him with the wantaway Atletico Madrid man.

The Premier League giants have the financial might to sign any player on the planet and very few clubs can go toe to toe with them if a transfer boils down to wages offered.

If Man Utd can sign Griezmann, then it could also help them convince Paul Pogba to stay put as the two players are close friends and they already have an excellent understanding between them having played together quite a lot for France. However, United’s lack of Champions League football and an experienced coach could hinder a potential move.

#4. Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are making wholesale changes to their squad this summer to replace the outgoing veteran players and also to help them compete for the Champions League title once again.

The Bavarian club are keen on adding a winger to the squad and they’ve so far not gotten far in their pursuit of Leroy Sane. Although Griezmann plays as a center-forward for Atletico Madrid, he played as a winger for both club and country before moving to a more central role. He could also be an excellent upgrade on Thomas Muller to play behind Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern could be an attractive destination for Griezmann because they are almost nailed on to win the league title every year and the club has other French internationals such as Corentin Tolisso, Kingsley Coman, Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard to keep him company.

#3. Liverpool

Liverpool have one of the best front three in the world at the moment but their lack of quality depth in the attacking department could prevent them from beating Manchester City to the Premier League title once again.

The Reds don’t need to add many players to their side this summer, which means they can afford to spend heavily on one player. Griezmann’s addition will allow Jurgen Klopp to tweak his formation or give him the option to rotate his attack more often.

The Frenchman is a known admirer of Roberto Firmino and can often be seen sharing light-hearted moments on social media about the Brazilan. Maybe, Firmino can put in a good word and convince Griezmann to join Klopp’s rampant side.

#2. Paris Saint-Germain

As things stand, PSG don’t need to add another star forward to their ranks but there is a very good chance that Neymar could leave this summer and return to Barcelona. In such a case, PSG will have money to spend without worrying about financial fair play and they could spend that money on Griezmann.

The Parisian side have been linked with a move for the Atletico forward in the past but after signing Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, there was no money or more importantly no need to sign Griezmann.

At PSG, Griezmann can comfortably add more trophies to his cabinet while earning a fat pay-check and if everything goes right then maybe he could help them land the coveted Champions League title.

#1. Barcelona

A year ago, Barcelona wanted to sign Griezmann but instead of joining them, he announced his decision to sign a new contract at Atletico Madrid in a flamboyant manner which irked many fans of the Catalan club.

Ever since he handed in a transfer request, he has been linked with a move to Barcelona but so far there hasn’t been much development on that front. According to various reports, Barcelona’s first choice is to bring Neymar back but if negotiations with PSG prove to be difficult, then they may have to revisit the Griezmann transfer.

Griezmann has a £108 million release clause but in order to be able to afford it, Barcelona may have to part ways with a couple of players. If they can sign him, then they’ll have a player who can replace Luis Suarez in the starting XI or even play alongside him and Leo Messi in a front three.