Ex-Manchester United manager reveals he cried when Tennis great won Wimbledon first time

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that he ‘shed tears’ when Andy Murray first won the Wimbledon.

Mourinho has talked about his love for Tennis in the past as well and recently when he was at Queen’s to watch Fever-Tree Championship, he met Murray as well. The former Chelsea manager then went on to reveal how he shed tears of happiness when the Scottish tennis player won his first Wimbledon title in 2013.

“I shed tears when Murray won Wimbledon first time. Because for these boys, Wimbledon, Roland Garros, these big tournaments are like the Champions League for us.

“We know what we feel when we do it, we know what we feel when we almost do it but don’t do it, and so I could imagine what it meant for him. It’s not just Wimbledon, it’s in London, the city where he lives, with all the meaning for the whole of the UK.

“I could imagine being in his skin, and understand all the feelings that he went through. So yes, I was a little more emotional than normal when he won,” he said as reported by Sun.

Murray followed up his first Wimbledon title with another one three years later in 2016. He is currently out of singles action because of a hip injury and is playing doubles to try and make a comeback later this year.