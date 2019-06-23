Reports: Barcelona give up on Golden Boy winner after exorbitant monetary demands

After staying ahead of most clubs in the transfer race for Dutch wonderkid Matthijs de Ligt, La Liga giants Barcelona are finally getting ready to stop pursuing the defender due to his huge salary demands. De Ligt reportedly wants €12million per year but Barcelona are unwilling to meet the demands.

De Ligt had a brilliant 2018-19 campaign as both a center-back and as the captain of AFC Ajax. he led Ajax to a domestic double (Eredivisie and the KNVB Cup) during the season and also played a vital role in their Champions League run to the semi-finals. De Ligt’s performances were one of the key factors of numerous Ajax victories, especially the UCL round-of-16 and quarter-final encounters with Real Madrid and Juventus respectvely.

Meanwhile, Barcelona had made it one of their main objectives to sign the center-back this summer, after they successfully snapped up his Ajax teammate Frenkie de Jong. However, several other teams like Real Madrid, Juventus, Paris Saint Germain, Bayern Munich and Manchester United were also interested in the 19-year-old who was hence spoilt for choice. Ultimately, he decided to join the club which will offer him at least €12million as salary and according to Marca, that forced the Catalans out of a deal.